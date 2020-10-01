The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his wife, Oloori Silekunola Naomi, have reportedly given birth to a baby boy.

Recall that there were speculations few months ago that the Queen was pregnant.

Meanwhile, while speaking at the 40 years remembrance programme of the 49th King of the town, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, which was held at his Ile Oduduwa Palace, the Ooni vowed to name his unborn prince after the late king.

Oba Ogunwusi also described his predecessor as a great icon who will forever be remembered for his immeasurable contributions to the independence, stabilisation and growth of Nigeria.