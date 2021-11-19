Ooni of Ife, wife celebrate their son as he clocks one year + Photos

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, and his wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola, on Thursday celebrated their son, Tadenikawo, stating that the prince was an answer to many prayers.

Recall that in November 2020, the duo welcomed Tadenikawo, their first child together after two years of marriage.

In a post on his Instagram page, the Ooni described their son as an answer to many prayers, while adding that he came at the appointed time.

He also prayed for their bundle of joy and reiterated his love for him on the occasion of his birthday.

He wrote: “Prince Tadenikawo is One today! An answer to many prayers, you came right at the appointed time.

“To the glory of the Almighty, the King of Kings, you will surely live to fulfil your destiny in this world! Amin! Ase! Lots of Love from – Ooni Ojaja II and Olori Silekunola.”

In the post, Naomi called Tadenikawo the couple’s “gift from God”.

She also said that his arrival brought peace to her soul.

“Eri-Ifeoluwasimi our gift from God! I’ve got peace like a river, I’ve got peace like a river, I’ve got peace like a river in my soul,” she wrote.

Naomi, who is a prophetess, had earlier recounted how societal pressure made conception difficult for her after she tied the knot with the monarch in 2018.

She wrote further: “It was like I was supposed to start popping babies almost immediately.

“The whole world was just looking at me.

“Thank God for a supportive husband, he would always tell me not to bother. think it was something I was challenged with from the first day I got married.”