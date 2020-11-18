The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his wife, Oloori Silekunola Naomi, have welcomed a baby boy.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the excited monarch said both mother and son are doing well.

Oba Ogunwusi tweeted: “To God be the glory great things he has done.

“Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

Meanwhile, while speaking at the 40 years remembrance programme of the 49th King of the town, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, which was held at his Ile Oduduwa Palace in October, the Ooni vowed to name his unborn prince after the late king.

Oba Ogunwusi also described his predecessor as a great icon who will forever be remembered for his immeasurable contributions to the independence, stabilisation and growth of Nigeria.