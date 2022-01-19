Ooni of Ife, Ogunwusi accepts Royal Grand Patron NFC appointment

The Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja ll, has accepted the Nigerian Film Corporation’s (NFC) appointment, as the first royal grand patron of the Zuma Film Festival (ZUFF).

NFC’s Director of Public Affairs, Brian Etuk, said this in a statement issued Wednesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“His Royal Majesty has expressed willingness to explore the most practical alliances with the NFC, in resetting the nation’s film industry, as the bedrock of our national identity, wealth creation and a viable export system,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigeria must continue to unsettle the armchair and traditional mono economy reliance on crude oil, which has adversely affected the nation’s journey towards the desired and prosperous destination.

He added that such would be achievable through the effective utilization of endowed human assets.

Ooni of Ife noted that the film industry had the capacity and capabilities of regenerating the nation’s creative culture economy for accelerated development.

“Nigeria’s film industry, from several years back has demonstrated its pragmatic and most dominant influence in the preservation of cultural heritages and identity.

“The film industry is undoubtedly shaping the nation’s economy through the creation of jobs,” he said.

Ogunwusi said that stakeholders should continue to build on the legacies of those who laid the foundation for Nigeria’s film industry, as he paid tribute to the robust 21st century creative culture economy of the nation.

“We must be pragmatic and create the most long term strategic approach to establishing film culture as the symbol of our national assets and the emblem of patriotism,’’ he said.

The Ooni commended NFC’s Managing Director, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, for his transformational leadership in the industry.

He said Maduekwe’s leadership has characterized the film agency’s unparalleled commitment towards the sustainable development of Nigeria’s film industry and driver of its modern creative culture.

“The modern creative culture is through the development of robust collaborative and a partnership policy, which supports Nollywood’s steady and undisputedly rise, as the exporter of Nigeria’s rich stories beyond Africa”.

He equally paid tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari, for approving and directing the implementation of policies and programmes.

He stressed that such policies and programme were redefining the contributions of the film industry to nation building, including the recently launched National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 – 2025.

Meanwhile, Maduekwe has described His Imperial Majesty Ooni Ogunwusi, Royal Grand Patron’s role as a crest, which would further enhance the film festival, as a national event for domestic and foreign audiences, also as a brand for Nigeria.

“His Majesty’s acceptance, especially as a custodian of cultural heritages, is indicative of his love for the nation and his avowed commitment towards nation building cutting across cultures.

“It provides a rare opportunity for the total mobilization and integration of all Nigerians towards nation building,” NFC boss said.

The official investiture of Ooni Ogunwusi as Royal Grand Patron of ZUFF, is scheduled to take place in Ife, ahead of the festival scheduled for April 2 to April 9, in Abuja.

The Film Festival is being jointly mounted by the NFC and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. NAN