Ooni of Ife is a coward! Walahi talahi, by Wale Ojo-Lanre

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, must be a terrible coward! Yes, you heard me. His posture, his silence, his refusal to descend into the arena of verbal skirmishes, strikes, insults, and reckless outbursts from men of lesser stature: is this not cowardice dignified?

Some say it is weakness. Some call it timidity. Others whisper it is avoidance. Ooni is a coward? Nooooo. Nooo a thousand times

What some ignorantly label cowardice is, in truth, the rarest expression of maturity, the highest form of discipline, and the loftiest symbol of ancestral wisdom.

Only men with unshakable pedigrees stand tall when provoked, choosing silence over needless uproar. The Ooni does not need to roar like a wounded lion seeking validation. He does not need to scatter peace or split stones just to remind the world of his relevance. His throne, rooted in history, already announces him. His heritage, steeped in divinity, already crowns him. His antecedent, irrefutable and grand, already dignifies him.

Also Read:

The fact is that maturity is inborn. Maturity is not cheap talk—it is an inborn grace. Men of unstable background, men carrying the burden of ancestral tragedies and tainted legacies, may scatter fire to prove existence, for they are haunted by shadows of rejection and suicide.

But the Ooni? He is not of that stock. He is the custodian of Oduduwa’s heritage, the divine envoy of the Yoruba cosmos, a living symbol of continuity whose crown is not bought by noise but secured by destiny.

So let the thunder of pretenders roar. Let them groan, fume, and grind their teeth in the desperation for attention. The Ooni does not bend to such vulgarity.

He does not join in mud fights. He is not a roadside royal in search of relevance. He is culture incarnate, royalty personified, wisdom enthroned.

Yes, if silence in the face of provocation is cowardice, then the Ooni is a coward. But if rising above pettiness, refusing to descend into verbal madness, and standing as a symbol of calm power is cowardice, then may every king be such a coward. We all know this truth: it is only the grabber of what does not belong to him that seeks attention by courting controversy, validation, and public notice.

A man who confiscates what is not his will raise hell to justify his theft. The Ooni, by contrast, has vision. He is steady and regal in his mission. He does not need to join issues with fire-splitting, stone-throwing petrol-bearers of disgrace—men whose antecedents drip with shame and destruction.

Bibire kì í ṣe f’owó rà—nobility cannot be purchased. You cannot compare a panda alàgbède (dross iron) with a diamond. The Ooni is not silver. He is a diamond. And diamonds are forever. It is simple you cannot give what you don’t have .

The Ooni of Ife is more than a monarch. He is Odùduwà—not merely a son of Odùduwà, but the embodiment of Odùduwà’s eternal essence. Hence you don’t expect him to give hoot to any un-royal antics.

For he is not Omo Ola. Ooni is the Ola gan gan gan. He is culture. He is dignity. He is timeless royalty.

Ce finito. Good day. #ooni. #ojajaII.

Post Views: 83