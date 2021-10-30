Ooni Of Ife gifts Prophet Joshua Iginla 10 cows for mum’s burial

The Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, along with his delectable wife, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi, has surprised the General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, with a gift of gigantic 10 cows to celebrate his mother’s burial, which began on Friday (yesterday).

Iginla had announced that the burial of his mother, Deaconess Lasisi Iginla, will hold from October 29 to 31, 2021.

Information available has it that Iginla, being regarded as a leading and internationally acclaimed prophet, has received loads of gifts and extension of love from dignitaries around the world, whose lives his ministration has touched.

However, the special gift of 10 cows from the leading paramount monarch of Yorubaland came as attestation to the fact that Iginla’s ministry has become a global brand courted by traditional rulers, a statement from his Ministry’s office said.

Iginla expressed his gratitude to the Ooni of Ife and his Olori for the huge honour done him at a time like this.

He said he was bewildered by such an expression of love from the paramount ruler of Yorubaland and for his unconditional love and belief in him and his ministry.

He described the Ooni as an angel in human form.

Furthermore, he described Oba Ogunwusi as an intelligent king who is extremely full of wisdom, a man of the people, a bridge maker, line crosser, barrier breaker and a lover of God and the youths.

This is not the first time the Ooni of Ife will be identifying himself with Prophet Iginla.

During his birthday celebration earlier this year, Oba Ogunwusi stormed Champions Royal Assembly with his wife to felicitate with the world renowned man of God.