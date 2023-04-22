Ooni of Ife donates 100 hectares of land to Nigeria Peace Corps

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated 100 hectares of land to the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) for the construction of South-West Zonal Training School.

The monarch announced this at his palace during a familiarisation visit by the Corp’s Commandant General of NPC, Dr Mustapha Abubakar, Friday in Ife, Osun State.

According to him, the land is situated along Ilesa road, Abayagani, Ile-Ife.

He said that the role of Nigeria Peace Corps nationwide could not be over-emphasized, particularly with the trend of kidnapping , banditry and other insecurity threats .

He said that the corps must continue to demonstrate commitment aimed at making the society safe and peaceful for citizens to live and stay.

The monarch further said that his love for the corps warranted the need for the gift to enable them to position their training ground for the southwest zone.

Ogunwusi thanked the corps for making him grand patron and promised not to let them down in all areas where his attention is needed.

“I have decided to support you in providing vehicles for easy movement in the zone and also provision of housing for officers and the 100 hectares of land.

“Any other things that you forgot to mention please let me know and I will do such at my level best.”

In his remarks, the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) Commandant, Abubakar, thanked the Ooni for his support and show of love.

According to him, he has decided to station the training school in Ife due to the tireless efforts and contribution of Osun citizens in the service of humanity, especially to the growth of the corps.

He also said that 700 officers across the southwest were expected for passing-out -parade in the state.

He said the visit was also to strengthen the ties with Ooni as the source of Yorubaland and major stakeholder in the history of Nigeria, especially in the areas of security.

Abubakar also appreciated Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, whom he said also showed interest in supporting the corps in achieving its set mandate.

Ogunwusi was given an award as Grand Patron of the corps for his contributions to the upliftment of Nigerian youths, among others.