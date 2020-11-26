The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has named his newborn son after the 49th Ooni, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi as promised

The highly-respected monarch tweeted on Wednesday to inform the public of the prince’s name.

He wrote in his Twitter handle @Ooniadimula: “In accordance with the traditional rites lasting for 21 days with today marking the 8th day, and in keeping to my promise of naming our first prince after my predecessor the 49th Ooni of Ife in the 3rd dynasty of Ife.

“Our prince is hereby named “Tadenikawo, Adesoji, Aderemi, Eri-Ifeoluwasimi, Adeiwa, Inioluwa, Ademide, Adegbite, Diekoloreoluwa Ogunwusi Ojaja II.”

Oba Ogunwusi urged the public to “pray to God to guide and keep him in fulfillment of his destiny.”

The prince was born on November 18. He is the Ooni’s first child with Olori Moronke Silekunola.

The monarch’s only other biological child is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi who is in her 20s. The king had her when he was 19.