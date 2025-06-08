Ooni lauds Tinubu’s Forest Guard initiative

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife has commended President Bola Timubu’s newly proposed forest guard security structure.

Ogunwusi gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on Sunday.

While speaking with journalists after the visit, the Ooni expressed optimism about the Tinubu administration’s efforts to improve security.

He hailed the President’s push for grassroots security reinforcement amid ongoing national challenges.

He said the proposal on restructuring of the Forest Guard system is a critical step toward lasting peace and investor confidence.

“We’re very happy with the Forest Guard structure and the new platform to bring in more police force to continue to comb the entire forest, both in the north and in the south.

“Once security is addressed, there will be a solid platform for investment to flow into Nigeria,” he said.

The Ooni also said he visited the President to appreciate the great things he was doing for the country.

“I went to Kazakhstan and came back with feedback. The good things he’s doing are opening Nigeria up to so many nations that now want to work with us,” he said.

Ogunwusi highlighted how Nigeria’s international standing is improving under Tinubu’s leadership, especially in terms of foreign investment and macroeconomic policy stability.

“In history, there is no arbitrage again. You bring dollars to Nigeria to do business, and you take it out, no dual exchange between the central bank and the parallel market.

“The world is watching us as a nation, and we don’t need to leave everything to the government,” he said.

The traditional ruler also emphasised the evolving and increasingly important role of traditional rulers toward nation-building.

“Traditional rulers should lead by example, work in tandem with the government, and give hope to our youth. This is another testimony of hope for Nigerian youths,” he said.

