The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has lauded prominent media guru, Basorun Dele Momodu, on his 60th birthday, stating that the publisher of the widely read Ovation Magazine has done well the nation.

In a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, Ooni Ogunwusi described Momodu, who, alongside late journalists: Dele Giwa and Dele Agekameh, grew up in the ancient Palace of Ife under the watch of Ooni Adesoji Aderemi, as a man of many parts.

He said: “Dele Momodu is a freedom fighter who was top among the pro June 12 activists and anti-Military regime advocates who did all he could to have the country’s democracy restored even when he was exiled to the United Kingdom where he founded the award winning Magazine through which he continued the fight.

“Dele Momodu is an unbeatable name in the media industry and socio-political space across Africa who through hardwork and consistence have been promoting the noble Yoruba cultural heritage.

“Despite coming from the Niger Delta part of the country, it is awesome to know that Momodu chose to study Yoruba language over Law which was recommended by his parents. Ever since, he has been a strong promoter of the prestigious Yoruba cultural heritage and he is a son of the soil by all ramifications.”

Ooni Ogunwusi wished the media luminary a healthy long life filled with prosperity.

Ooni prayed: “Bob Dee, you are hereby celebrated as a member of the inner house of the House of Oduduwa on this very special day of your 60th Birthday Anniversary. May the Almighty Olodumare richly characterize your new age and the rest of your journey of life with sound health and immeasurable prosperity.”

He added in Yoruba language: “Igba odun odun kan o! Afon a gbo ko to wo!!”