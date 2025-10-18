Ooni instals Ajose, Alonge as Ife chiefs at grand ceremony

The Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has installed High Chief Otunba Stephen Ajose as the Kinniun Onile Oodua and Prince Victor Adekunle Alonge as the Awokose Omoluabi Oodua

The installation grand event, which was held on Friday at the Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife attracted dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond.

Those who attended included traditional rulers, top politicians, business moguls, Nollywood stars, and captains of industry.

The palace was filled with pageantry, royal splendour, and rich cultural displays.

During the ceremony, Ooni Ogunwusi, who doubles as the Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), described the new chiefs as worthy ambassadors of the Yoruba nation, commending their contributions to human development and their unwavering commitment to promoting peace, unity, and cultural heritage.

The Ooni, who is also the Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC), urged them to use their new positions to further the cause of the Oduduwa race globally.

Speaking during his installation, Otunba Ajose expressed profound gratitude to the Ooni for finding him worthy of the exalted traditional honour.

He lauded the Ooni for his continuous efforts in preserving Yoruba heritage and promoting unity among traditional institutions across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Prince Alonge described the Ooni’s gesture as a divine endorsement of his dedication to humanitarian service and cultural advocacy.

He noted that the Yoruba people must continue to uphold their identity and values in a rapidly changing world, emphasising the need to instil the Omoluabi principle in the younger generation.