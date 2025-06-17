Ooni hosts Tunde Onakoya, rewards students, teachers with N1.6m

The Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula and Permanent Chairman of the South West Traditional Council of Nigeria, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Monday played host to Nigerian chess champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, at his Ile-Oodua palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The occasion was organised with Hopes Alive Initiative, a Non-Governmental Foundation facilitated by Ooni’s queen, Olori Temitope Morenike Ogunwusi.

It featured an inter-school chess competition, tagged: “The King’s Move.”

The event brought together 14 students from various secondary schools across Ile-Ife, who competed in an interactive session with Onakoya.

Speaking during the programme, Ooni Ogunwusi lauded Onakoya for using chess to change narratives and empower young minds, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

The monarch also commended Queen Temitope and the foundation team for putting together an initiative that focuses on grooming the next generation of critical thinkers.

In his remarks, Onakoya expressed gratitude to the monarch and the organisers for embracing his vision.

He encouraged the students to remain focused and resilient, stressing that chess develops the intellect and helps individuals become excellent decision-makers.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the Ooni announced a cash donation of N500,000 to be shared among all the participating students.

Additionally, the overall winner of the competition, Toyosi Samuel, a student of Eleve Academy, Oranfe, Ile-Ife, received a special cash prize of N100,000.

Teachers who accompanied the students were also not left out as the monarch gifted them a collective sum of N1 million.

In total, Ooni Ogunwusi disbursed N1.6 million to both students and teachers in a gesture many described as timely and inspiring.

A beneficiary teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed appreciation to the royal father, noting that such gestures rekindle hope and boost morale among educators.

The star winner of the chess contest, Toyosi Samuel, also thanked the Ooni and Onakoya, stating that the opportunity to play with a national chess master was an unforgettable experience.

In a symbolic moment during the event, the Ooni presented a specially crafted iconic artwork to Onakoya in recognition of his outstanding contributions to youth development and his unwavering commitment to education through chess.

The gift, which was received with emotion and humility by Onakoya, was described as a testament to the impact of his grassroots-driven initiative.

