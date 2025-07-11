Ooni hosts NFSS boss, urges vigilance, Tinubu’s support for forest guard reform

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has urged officers of the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS) to remain vigilant, uphold integrity and commit themselves to the protection of Nigeria’s forest resources.

The monarch stated this when the Commander-General of the agency, Dr Joshua Osatimehin, visited him at his Palace, Ile-Oodua in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare.

During the visit on Wednesday, which witnessed the presence of top NFSS officers, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and other sister agencies, Oba Ogunwusi expressed satisfaction with the commitment and progress recorded by the NFSS since its establishment in 2016.

“I have been observing your work since 2016, and I must commend your unwavering commitment.

“When I met President Bola Tinubu two weeks ago, he spoke positively about the remarkable contributions your service has made to security.

“He clearly means well for you all and has been working tirelessly to improve safety across the country.

“You are our eyes in the forests. Please, do not compromise. Uphold the truth and carry out your duties with honour,” the Ooni said.

Describing the moment as one of the happiest in his reign, Oba Ogunwusi said the journey that began with local hunter collaborations has evolved into a nationwide security initiative with transformative potential.

He concluded by calling on the Federal Government to expedite support for the formalisation of the Forest Guard, saying, “President Tinubu is committed. Let us support him by making Nigeria proud through our work in the forests.”

Earlier in his address, Dr Osatimehin expressed appreciation to the Ooni, stating that the traditional ruler’s support had been instrumental to the successes recorded by the agency.

He recalled that following their visit to the palace, the NFSS bill was eventually passed by the National Assembly.

“We are deeply grateful, Your Majesty. You have contributed over 90% to our success. Since the establishment of the NFSS in 2016, you have consistently supported us. Our bill was passed after we visited you,” Osatimehin said.

He further disclosed that the agency had been actively discharging its duties in forest protection and security management across various states in collaboration with government authorities.

He, however, appealed to the Ooni to use his royal influence to advocate to President Tinubu for the recognition of the Forest Guard as the nucleus of a formalised national forest security framework.

