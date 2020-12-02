The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, hosted the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in his palace, with a call on government and other stakeholders to prioritise youth empowerment.

While welcoming the emir to his Ile Oodua palace in Ile-Ife, the traditional ruler described youths as the pillar of the country, stressing that they needed to be taken good care of.

According to him, government and stakeholders, especially traditional rulers, should join hands together to ensure capacity building for the youth so as to create a greater future for the country.

“Let us surrender ourselves to the youth because they own this country; they are the future that we have to build today.

“Let us train and re-train them and we shall all be better for it. We don’t have to wait for the government; let us do our best individually and it shall be well with this country,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi recalled the age-old relationship between the Kano emirate and the Ife kingdom, expressing happiness that it had been a mutually-beneficial one.

“I am happy that the new emir, who, by far, is not a stranger to this palace, has agreed that we uphold the heritage of our forefathers.

“My predecessor, the late emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero and the Obi of Onitsha used to be good friends and it is the friendship that we are all enjoying today.

“That was why we were all scared about the transition that occurred in Kano the other time because we knew there would be trouble in Nigeria if there was any trouble in Kano. But we thank God that it all went peacefully,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the emir thanked Oba Ogunwusi for providing great leadership for the Ife kingdom of Ife and Nigeria at large.

He noted that a new channel of deepening cultural understanding between Yoruba people and their counterparts in the northern part of the country would be created towards enhancing national unity and development.

“Your Majesty will recall our recent meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, led by you and the Sultan, where the issue of the Nigerian youth was at the centre of deliberations.

“I wish to use this opportunity to suggest a cross exchange of ideas about new ways of tackling the issue of education, employment and social development amongst our youths.

“I believe that it is through this cross-fertilisation of ideas that new solutions to the contemporary challenges will be found,” Alhaji Ado-Bayero said.