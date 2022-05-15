Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance   

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reiterated the need for religious and ethnic tolerance among Nigerians, emphasising the strength in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic society as Nigeria.

Ogunwusi made the appeal at the palace of Oba Ademola Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom in Lagos State, where the Elegushi conferred traditional titles on eminent Nigerians.

He said this in a statement issued by Temitope Oyefeso, Special Assistant, Public Affairs to Oba Elegushi, on Sunday in Lagos.

The Ooni said, “While our tongues and faith may differ, there is a purpose for being Nigerians under the umbrella of the same country.

“Everyone should explore the opportunities of the diversity towards attaining a prosperous and peaceful nation.”

Oba Ogunwusi said that with the conferment of traditional titles on Nigerians of different ethnic and religion, Oba Ademola Elegushi was using the traditional stool to echo the message of unity for development.

He said that the conferment had again demonstrated the spirit of brotherliness among Nigerians of non-Yoruba speaking tribe.

Speaking, Oba Elegushi said that the Nigerians being honoured were carefully selected in recognition of their contribution toward the development of Ikate kingdom and Lagos State.

The Oba said that the honour was done as part of his palace’s commitment toward improving the relationship that exists between Ikate kingdom and those who live and do business within the community.

Elegushi added that the gesture was also to bring to the fore, the impact of the recipients’ investments in the lives of the people and the transformation of the community.

Among those honoured were Oliver Cohnen, a German and Managing Director of AFP furniture; the real Estate expert, Chiedu Nweke; an IT expert and former IBM Country Manager, Akin Bolarniwa and renowned legal practitioner, Adeoeju Omotayo.