Ooni hails forest guards, lauds Tinubu’s plan to integrate NFSS

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has commended the efforts of the Nigerian Forest Security Service (NFSS) in fighting crimes in the forest across the country.

The monarch, according to a Friday statement, gave the commendation while receiving the Commandant General of NFSS, Dr Joshua Osatimehin and his team in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun.

He also hinted that President Bola Tinubu was committed to incorporating the outfit fully into Nigeria’s security architecture.

Oba Ogunwusi, however, advised group members not to compromise when they fully take charge of the security of the nation’s forests.

The royal father assured the leadership of NFSS of the willingness of community leaders and monarchs to assist them in keeping the forest areas safe.

“The leadership of this country has given you recognition. Thanks to Mr. President and the entire National Assembly for everything they’ve done.

“A few days ago, less than two weeks ago, I was with Mr President, and he talked about you very graciously and all your efforts.

“He has a massive plan for what you do as forest guards in this country, and he means well for you.

“He said he would integrate you properly into the system and structure of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commander-General of NFSS, Osatimehin, assured the monarch of the readiness of the forest operatives to rid the nation of all forms of insecurity, especially in the forest areas.

According to him, the service could boast more than 18,000 forest guards in the South alone, expressing confidence that the service would have access to modern security equipment after integrating into the nation’s security architecture.

Osatimehin charged all NFSS personnel across the country to intensify the effort in synergising with security agencies to achieve the national security objectives.

“We are ready to ensure that criminality in Nigeria will be a thing of the past in the nearest future.

“We have more than 18,000 foresters in the southwest, and what you are seeing is just a fraction because of logistic support.

“So as soon as Mr President harmonises us and we have access to modern-day security gadgets, I believe within three to six months, all the criminals in Nigeria’s forests will be fished out and they will be liquidated.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to our men in all 36 states to be more proactive, disciplined and tactical so they can synergize well with the relevant authorities.

“We are not coming up to rival any security agency,” he said.

On his part, the Deputy Commander-General (Intelligence), Dr John Metchie, thanked the royal father for endorsing the activities of NFSS, assuring that the service would live up to expectations.

Metchie urged officers and men of the service to be courageous, dedicated and firm in safeguarding the forest areas across the country.

