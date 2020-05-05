The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated two motorised fumigators to the Bauchi State Government.

Ogunwusi, who was represented by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, made the donation on Monday at the Ooni’s Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He said: “Coronavirus is a deadly pandemic disease, which can be described as third world war.

“COVID-19 is real, fighting the whole world and killing the rich and the poor globally.

“As a co-Chairman, National Council of traditional Rulers in Nigeria, I observe that government alone cannot do it.

“I need to contribute my own quota in supporting governments to fight against the COVID-19.

“With these fumigators, all hands must be on the deck.

“We are more than conquerors against coronavirus.”

Isaac Bassey, the official who collected the fumigators on behalf of the Bauchi State Government, expressed gratitude to the Ooni of Ife for the donation.

“We were called to visit Ile-Ife in Osun State at Ooni’s Palace to receive our state fumigator machines and we are deeply grateful for the successful initiative of the traditional ruler,” Bassey said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ooni had approved two motorised fumigators for each of the 36 states of the federation, with each said to be costing N2 million.