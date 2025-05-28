Ooni donates land for world Ifa temple construction

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated three acres of land to the International Council for Ifa Religion for the construction of the World Ifa Temple.

This was aimed at promoting its activities and establishing the largest pilgrimage site for Yoruba traditional worshippers across the world.

The ICIR announced this in a statement released by its President, Fayemi Fakayode, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.

Fakayode said, “This gesture of our referred first class Oba has demonstrated his love for tradition and Yoruba culture and spirituality.

“On behalf of the Council of Araba and Oluwo, under the Chairmanship of His Eminence, Awodotun Aworeni, the Araba/Olu-Isese Agbaye and all practitioners of Ifa and Orisa Worldwide, we thank His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, for this good and historic gesture.

Also Read:

“With this step, Ooni’s commitment to preserving and promoting Oduduwa’s cultural heritage and spirituality is obvious to all to see.

“This project is going to be the largest World Ifa Temple across the world, and it will serve as a major pilgrimage site for practitioners of Oduduwa’s spirituality across the globe.”

He added that the three acres of land are located around the Stadium Area, Route 7, Ile-Ife, Osun State, and work has begun on the site.

It will be recalled that ICIR, whose headquarters is located at Oke-Itase, Ile Ife, had recently requested the land for the construction of what the body tagged “the Largest World Ifa Temple” in Ile Ife.

Post Views: 1