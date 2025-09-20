Ooni crowns 20 Obas in Ile-Ife, calls for unity among monarchs 

The ancient city of Ile-Ife witnessed another historic moment on Saturday as the Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, crowned 20 new Obas at the Palace of Oodua.

Among those crowned were HRM Oba Adegoke Owojori, Obajio of Moore, Ife Kingdom; HRM Oba Olatunde Owole Erinle, Olu of Erinle Town, Ife Kingdom; and HRM Oba Kehinde Adeyinka Adetoro, Olu of Awoyaya Town, Ife Kingdom.

They were joined by HRM Oba Adegbaju Azeez, Olu of Ifeparapo Town, Ife Kingdom; HRM Oba Adedunni Gbadegesin, Olu of Onida Town, Ife Kingdom; and HRM Oba Gbade Agboola, Olu of Irewole Town, Ife Kingdom.

Others include HRM Oba Adebamiji Adeniyi Habedeen, Olu of Onimon Town, Ife Kingdom; HRM Oba Abdul Wasiu Hassan, Olu of Alaseyori Town, Ife Kingdom; HRM Oba (Dr.) Gbadegesin Elubode, Olu of Obagibile Town, Ife Kingdom; as well as HRM Oba Oladipo Olayinka Fasesin, Olu of Famia Town, Ife Kingdom; and HRM Oba Akinola John Adebayo Fadoyin, Olu of Kajola Obalara Town, Ife Kingdom.

The list also features HRM Oba Akeem Ogungbade, Olu of Elefon-Obagibile Olofin Town, Ife Kingdom; HRM Oba Awojobi Lateef Olawale, Loja of Oke-Owena, Ife Kingdom; HRM Oba Mayowa Awosope, Olu of Ayedire Town, Ife Kingdom; and HRM Oba Fatai Abass Adeyini, Olu of Aye-Arode Town, Ife Kingdom.

Additionally, HRM Oba Bolanle Azeez Odebola, Olu of Asarogun Town, Ife Kingdom; HRM Oba Olufemi Olajide Omidirepo, Olu-Oke of Oke-Ora, Iranje Town, Ife Kingdom; and HRM Oba Gbenga Adewole Ogunleye, Olu of Abeji Town, Ife Kingdom, were installed.

Rounding up the coronation were HRM Oba Adegoke Olafare Arilewola, Olu of Idu Ladare Town, Ife Kingdom; and HRM Oba Afeez Iyiola Akinyele, Olu of Erinje Town, Ife Kingdom.

While addressing the gathering, Ooni Ogunwusi charged the new Obas to see their crowns as symbols of responsibility and service to their people.

He said they should not see it as an avenue for personal gain.

He urged them to uphold peace, promote unity, and work together to foster development across their respective domains.

Speaking also, the Lowa Adimula of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Adekola Adesiyan, advised the newly crowned monarchs to rule with wisdom, humility, and fairness, stressing that their emergence was a call to service and not a contest for supremacy.

Corroborating, His Royal Majesty, Oba Idowu Olaniyi Adediwura, the Obalufe of Ile-Ife, urged the new monarchs to maintain loyalty to the source, Ile-Ife, while contributing to the cultural and socio-economic progress of their communities.

