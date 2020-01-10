The Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has congratulated the newly-installed Alapomu of Apomu in Osun State, Oba Kayode Adeneken Afolabi, on his choice by the kingmakers and ratification by the Osun State Executive Council.

The Osun SEC, headed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, had on January 6, 2020 approved the appointment of Oba Afolabi as the new Alapomu.

Afolabi, from the Atoyebi Ruling House, is occupying the stool of Alapomu of Apomu that had been vacant for five years after the demise of Oba Lasisi Afolabi of Ayeye Ruling House in 2015.

The installation of the new Alapomu, took place on January 7, 2020.

He was accompanied by his wife, Janet Mba Afolabi, a CNN Award winning journalist and Publisher of Scroll Report, to the ceremony.

Oba Ogunwusi in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, hailed the appointment of the new Alapomu.

Olafare said in the statement: “I am directed by the Arole Oduduwa’Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, to Congratulate Oba (elect) Kayode Adelekan Afolabi on his selection, confirmation and installation as the new ALAPOMU of APOMU kingdom of the State of Osun.

“The Ooni commends the choice of Prince Kayode Afolabi made by the Apomu’s kingmakers after due process according to the town’s customs and traditions as a round peg in a round hole considering the quality of his personality as a very educated and well exposed Media and Public Relation practitioner with a network of friends and associates across the Nigeria both in the private and public sectors.”

The Co-Chairman of the National Council of the Traditional Rulers of Nigeria described the new Alapomu-designate as a cool headed virtuous man greatly endowed with all what it takes to be a royal father in the House of Oduduwa.

Hon. Taiwo Oluga, member, House of Representatives for Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency, has also congratulated Oba Afolabi.