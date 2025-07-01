Ooni congratulates Adeniyi on election as first Nigerian to head WCO

The Arole Oduduwa and Co-Chairman of the Traditional Council of Nigeria, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his historic election as the Chairman of the World Customs Organization (WCO), being the first Nigerian to attain this prestigious international position.

Describing the milestone as a profound international honour, the Ooni emphasised that the feat transcends personal accomplishment and serves as a beacon of pride for the entire Nigerian nation and the Oduduwa race in particular.

“This remarkable achievement is not just a personal victory, but a national milestone that reflects the resilience, excellence, and global relevance of Nigeria and the Oduduwa descendants in international leadership,” Ooni Ogunwusi stated.

Arole Oduduwa used the opportunity to praise the CGC’s professional integrity, long-standing service, and dedication, which have earned him the confidence of the global customs community.

He noted that Adeniyi’s succession of Edward Kieswetter of South Africa continues Africa’s upward trajectory in global representation and leadership.

He said: “As the Natural Father of the Oduduwa race worldwide, I commend your exemplary service, sterling professionalism, and consistent dedication.

“Your journey is a powerful inspiration to young Africans aspiring to shape the future of international governance with competence and integrity.”

On behalf of the House of Oduduwa and the global Yoruba community, the Ooni prayed for ancestral wisdom to guide CG Adeniyi, who he described as a patriotic Nigerian greatly characterised by absolute ‘Omoluwabi’ virtues, in his new role.

He expressed strong confidence in his capacity to lead the WCO Council with excellence, fairness, and vision, the same way he has done as the CG of the Nigerian Customs Service to the admiration of President Bola Tinubu, who two years ago gave him the opportunity to serve in his current capacity through which he has earned this international appointment.

