Ooni celebrates first daughter 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has celebrated his daughter, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, on her birthday.

While sharing his experience as a parent, the Ooni noted that parenting was not to be compared with a game of squid, as he has had his fair share of the challenges associated with parenting.

He also shared photos he took with his daughter, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, at different points in their lives, and explained that being a young father was a huge responsibility for him.

Ooni who became a father at 19 took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter.

He wrote, “Parenting can be a big dream with unique challenges.

“It is never a game of squid.

“I have had my share of its beauty as a young father who was blessed with the most precious daughter at the age of 19.

“It was a huge responsibility for me, and I relied on a leap of faith and determination.

“The journey with my daughter, Princess Adeola, was incredibly filled with uncertainty as a young father, nonetheless, I guided my heart with all diligence and girded my loins for all the challenges.

“I equally realised that being a single parent to a daughter in an unfamiliar footprint can be a major shift in human experience and a daunting journey as you need to help your child to navigate day-to-day social situations, complex feelings, and developmental changes that life prescribes.

“Profoundly, life taught me to exhibit an abundance measure of resilience, compassion, determination, and above all empathy which my daughter sought from me.”

“She is and will always be a huge blessing to me and life successes.

“I celebrate you, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, for being the epitome of my strength and dignity.

“Your tenacity, doggedness, and unshakable optimism to be the best in life are unarguably lifelong lessons that I cherish in you.”