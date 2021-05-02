The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has urged Nigerians to patronize locally made products, stating that such gesture is required to grow the country’s economy.

Ooni Ogunwusi made the call recently at his Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, while playing host to the management of Titan Multi-business investment.

It was learnt that the management of Titan Multi-business investment paid a courtesy visit to the monarch to formally invite him as the Special Guest of Honour at the commissioning of the Titan Farms corporate head office and rice factory located in Ibadan slated to hold in two months time.

The Ooni who is the Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, commended Titan management for their patriotism and originality, while rendering qualitative services to Nigerians.

The Ooni said, “We should commend the management of this great company and other few ones across the country for standing up to the challenges in the competitive market, it is obviously not easy.

“What I want to encourage our people to do is to patronise this brand and I assure Nigerians that they’ll be proud.”

Accepting the invitation, Ooni Ogunwusi pledged his readiness to grace the commissioning ceremony as invited.

The Founder and Chief Trader of Titan Multi-business investment, Gbenga Eyiolawi, in his address thanked the Ooni for the kind words, affirming his organisation’s readiness to uphold its efficient service delivery mechanism.

He said, “Baba, let me use this opportunity to explain that Titan is an agro-commodity processing and trading outfit, buying farm produce directly from Nigerian farms and processing them with our partner-mills and processing facilities using their High-Tech equipment in the Northern part of the country.

“These processed goods are packaged in our brand and sold directly to distributors across South West Nigeria.

“Pioneer of such goods is our rice brand known as Titan Rice which is produced and packaged in the North and then sold in the south. We started recently and presently have presence in Oyo, Osun,Ogun and Kwara states.

“We do not compete with existing brands as we offer something more unique than others giving priority to our distributors and end users.

“Titan Rice comes in 50kg, 25kg,10kg and 5kg and we pride ourselves in the fact that our rice is stone free, clean, polished and sweet with less starch content.

“We are able to achieve this through diligent and extensive research and development as we have food processing specialists in our team.

“We are confident to say that Titan Rice is the most affordable “Grade A” Nigerian rice.

“We also have Titan Vegetable Oil which is launching into the markets this November.

“It is going to be of high quality as we only produce and sell premium affordable products.”