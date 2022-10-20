OON Award: Ipetumodu Forum commends Buhari for honouring Adesina

The Ipetumodu Development Forum has commended President Mohammad Buhari for honouring an illustrious son of Ipetumodu in Osun State, who is his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, with the National Award of Officer of the Order of Niger.

The IDF also congratulated Adesina, adding that Buhari deserves commendation for the honour bestowed on their son.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and made available to journalists by the Chairman, Elder Taiwo Oyetade; Vice-Chairman, Banji Akinloye; and General Secretary, Kehinde Oyetunmbi, on behalf of the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, sons and daughters of Ipetumodu home and abroad.

According to the statement: “The honour on our son by Mr President has shown how dedicated he is to the service of our fatherland, which by this he will continue to serve the country faithfully.

“The impact of this honour on Ipetumodu has shown the whole world how dedicated sons and daughters of Ipetumodu have always been, and also put our town in the Federal Government diary of blessing.

“We are not surprised at the honour bestowed on our dear son, Femi Adesina, as he has been adjudged the best spokesman by journalists in Nigeria and one of the reasons adduced for this honour is his complete humility and accessibility. He deeply cares about the welfare of journalists in Nigeria.

“Femi Adesina has distinguished himself as a journalist, writer, media executive, and spokesperson of Mr President, and he has written his name in gold in the media profession and discharge of his duties.

“The entire Ipetumodu Development Forum (IDF) home and abroad, Kabiyesi, Apetumodu of Ipetumodu and the entire good people of Ipetumodu, Ife North Local government area of Osun State, hereby felicitate with our son Mr Femi Adesina OON, the Special Adviser to Mr President on Media and Publicity.”

The forum prayed that God will continue to uphold President Buhari and his family, saying he has done well in the timely recognition of his media aide.

“We wish you many more lofty heights, Femi, and you are indeed a worthy ambassador,” the statement said.