Nigeria international, Henry Onyekuru, has rejoined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a third time loan deal.

Speaking after inking the deal at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Türk Telekom Stadium on Monday, the former AS Monaco forward said” “I am very happy to be here again.

“I want to spend a season where we can achieve the club’s goals, have plenty of goals and make everyone proud.

“I hope to stay here longer.

“I spoke with our president, vice president and coach, and they expressed their trust in me.

“I am ready to give 100 per cent as always.

“As I said before, my goal is to achieve more success with the club, win more trophies and make our fans proud.

“God willing, we will win both the league and Cup in Turkey.”

The Club President Mustafa Cengiz said: “You know, someone made a word that he was the son of the house.

“Vallahi, I think Onyekuru is the son of the house.

“For the third time, despite the fact that there are many teams that wanted him and it was very costly to the club he came to, thanks to Onyekuru, he insisted on us.

“He turned and did not even look at the other teams’ offers to Turkey or abroad.

“In this context, we thank him very much for his feelings of ownership, belonging and loyalty.

“This is a stance.

“He did not prefer money.

“He preferred his love and affection.”

Meanwhile, Onyekuru has been handed jersey number 7 on his third missionary journey at the Turkish club.