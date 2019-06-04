Henry Onyekuru has expressed his desire to stay with Galatasaray as speculation over his future continues with the onset of the close season transfer window.

The Nigerian spent last season on loan with the Turkish giants and was a hit, scoring 12 times in 26 league games, including the goal that clinched the Super Lig title earlier this month.

There has been talk in Germany that Bayern Munich and one other big Bundesliga side were eyeing a move for him this summer while a second loan spell with Galatasaray has also been mooted as Everton wait for him to accrue the requisite international caps to qualify for a work permit in England.

“My desire is to stay at Galatasaray,” Onyekuru told Hurriyet, although he did not specify if that would be on a temporary or permanent basis. “If Everton listen to me, then I will gladly stay at this great club.

“But of course, this is something which can be decided between the two clubs.”

Onyekuru, an £8 million signing from Eupen two years ago, made his senior bow for Nigeria two years ago and has made seven appearances for them since but is expected to be included in their Africa Cup of Nations squad for this summer’s tournament in Egypt.

The Premier League mandates that players not meeting the designation of “exceptional talent” play in a certain percentage of their country’s matches in the preceding two years based on that nation’s Fifa ranking — 75 per cent in the case of Nigeria who are ranked 42nd.