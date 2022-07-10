Onyekuru joins Adana Demirspor on loan

Super Eagles attacker, Henry Onyekuru has completed a loan move to Adana Demirspor, where he will spend the 2022-23 season

The Turkish Super Lig club announced the signing of the Nigerian international on their official Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.

Henry Onyekuru joins from Greek giant, Olympiakos, where he endured a tough campaign last term. Having joined Olympiakos on a four-year deal last summer from Monaco, Onyekuru only managed one goal and an assist for the team all season

Adana Demirspor has retained the otion to keep Onyekuru beyond his loan spell if things go according to plan.

Onyekuru is, however, no stranger to the Turkish Super Lig, with the former Everton signing enjoying three different loan spells at Galatasaray SK.

The 25-year-old lifted the league and cup double with the Yellow and Reds in 2019.

At Adana Demirspor, Onyekuru will team up with respected Italian manager, Vincenzo Montella, former Chelsea striker, Loic Remy and ex-Manchester City forward, Mario Balotelli.

Former Liverpool star, Balotelli may have influenced Onyekuru’s decision to sign for the Blue Lightnings.

Nigerian winger, David Akintola will be among those who welcome Onyekuru to Adana Demirspor.