Onyekuru: I want first-team football

KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru has said that he is prioritising first-team football over a transfer to a big club.
Onyekuru has been strongly linked with a transfer to Arsenal or West Ham United, who are both said to be willing to meet his release clause.
However, the Nigerian international, who scored 22 goals for the Belgian side this season, has stressed that he needs to continue to gain regular action during the next campaign.
The 20-year-old said: “I’m still young and I still have a long career to pursue but now I need to play. My agents are in talks with top clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga, French league and others. If they accept our terms, then I’ll make a decision.
“It’s not just about going to a big club and sitting on the bench. It’s not good for me, or being loaned to a club where I won’t play or where I will struggle to play.
“The money can come later but for now, I just want to play to improve, not just to play for a big club.”
While Arsenal are stacked with attacking options, West Ham are looking for competition for Andy Carroll after the signings of Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri failed to work out.


