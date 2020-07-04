Nigerian international, Henry Onyekuru, has bided Galatasaray farewell after completion of his second loan spell at the club.

Onyekuru, who is returning to Monaco, took to Twitter on Saturday to pen a message to the club and fans.

He tweeted: “I can’t thank @GalatasaraySK enough for the love during my second spell at the club.

“You are forever in my heart, until we meet again.”

Onyekuru will play no part in Galatasaray’s remaining five Turkish Super Lig matches this season as AS Monaco failed to reach an agreement for the player to see out the remainder of the season.

European clubs had agreed to allow short-term contract extensions to help cover for the prolonged season, after it was suspended because of the coronavirus.

Onyekuru joined Galatasaray on a six months loan deal from Monaco, which ended on July 1.

Galatasaray are eight points behind Başakşehir and just five matches left in the season.

A defeat will officially end their dream of winning a third consecutive Super Lig title, while a win could help Fatih Terim’s men move up to third spot if Sivasspor failed to secure three points at Kasımpasa.

The 23-year-old Onyekuru’s second stint in Turkey was not as successful his first spell after he only managed a goal in 10 appearances in the Super Lig.

The striker will hope to establish himself at Monaco after the club embarked on a massive re-organisation that included hiring a new manager, Robert Moreno.

He had managed only four appearances for Monaco before he was shipped out on loan to Galatasaray in January.