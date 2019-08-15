Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru got into the spotlight by taking part in his very first session at AS Monaco on Wednesday.

All smiles when starting a new adventure, he has teamed up with Ruben Aguilar for a warm-up after signing a five-season contract with the French side on Monday.

After exchanging a few balls with South African Lyle Foster, Onyekuru was able to demonstrate his technique and speed during offensive exercises, during which he put the goalkeepers to the test.

Beyond the field, the Nigerian international has been able to make his marks in a Training Center in full transformation, but especially in a group that has reserved a warm welcome.