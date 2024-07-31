Onyeka Onwenu: How she collapsed, died — Peter Obi + Video

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has given details of the events that led to the death of Nigeria’s songstress, Onyeka Onwenu, at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okoli.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State, who was at the party, gave the details on his X handle on Wednesday.

Obi tweeted: “Yesterday provided a very devastating moment for me as I witnessed a tragic event that will forever be etched in my memory.

“I was present at the event where the iconic song star, Onyeka Onwenu, performed a couple of her songs ending up with her famous song, ‘One Love Keep Us Together.’

“It was a beautiful performance, but little did we know it would be her final bow.

“Just about a few minutes after her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital.

“I followed her to the hospital.

“I watched in pain as the doctors and medical staff fought tirelessly and battled to save her life, doing everything possible to bring her back to life but eventually came out with the sad news that she was gone.

“Despite their valiant efforts.

“Onwenu was a national treasure, a shining star who inspired generations with her music, activism, and strong dedication to the arts.

“Her passing is a tremendous loss for the entire nation, and she will be deeply missed.

“She sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle.

“My heart goes out to her children and family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

“May we find the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.

