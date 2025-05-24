Onyeali-Ikpe champions transformational leadership at London Business School Women’s Day Forum

As part of this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations, the London Business School (LBS) Alumni Community Nigeria hosted a private brunch and fireside chat that placed the spotlight firmly on one of Nigeria’s most impactful business leaders—Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Held in Lagos, the event gathered an elite group of C-suite executives from across finance, FMCG, investment, and other critical sectors for a powerful conversation on leadership, resilience, and the shared responsibility to “Accelerate Action,” this year’s global Women’s Month theme.

But it was Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s presence and insights that set the tone for the day.

As the first female CEO in Fidelity Bank’s history, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe has not only shattered ceilings but redefined what bold, values-driven leadership looks like in Nigeria’s banking sector.

Drawing from her remarkable journey rising through the ranks of a male-dominated industry, she shared personal stories marked by perseverance, strategic thinking, and an unyielding commitment to excellence.

“I have personally never acknowledged the gender glass ceiling in my career—or in anything in my life,” she declared. “When something looks like a barrier, I see it as motivation to go even harder.”

Her words were not merely motivational—they reflected a lived philosophy that has defined her leadership at Fidelity Bank, where she has championed innovation, diversity, and financial inclusion while delivering record-breaking financial results. Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s tenure has become synonymous with transformation—not just for the bank, but for the broader financial services industry.

She spoke candidly about the power of discipline, self-belief, and taking calculated risks. “Don’t fear failure. It’s part of the process,” she added. “Every misstep has taught me something that helped me get better.” These insights resonated deeply with attendees, many of whom saw reflections of their own challenges and aspirations in her journey.

But Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe also emphasized the broader dimensions of leadership—particularly the importance of balance in the lives of modern women. “Learning to balance family and career is not just important for business success, it’s important for success in life,” she noted, reminding participants that holistic well-being is a leadership imperative.

A passionate advocate for gender equity, she acknowledged the progress made in the financial sector, pointing out that 11 of Nigeria’s 26 commercial bank CEOs are now women. Still, her call was clear: “That’s progress, but we must not stop there. We want to see that number go to 14, 15, and beyond.”

The London Business School, renowned for producing global business leaders, is home to a vibrant Nigerian alumni community committed to impact. Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s conversation was a reminder of the kind of leadership that truly drives change—one that is visionary, courageous, and deeply rooted in purpose.

“I’m truly impressed by the quality of professionals in this network,” she said. “It’s refreshing and inspiring to see so many women leading with excellence.”

In closing, Akintayo Sanwo-Olu, President of the LBS Alumni Community in Nigeria, echoed the spirit of the gathering: “As a community, we’re not just talking about change—we’re building it. At LBS, we are committed to empowering more women to lead across industries and actively changing the narrative around gender and leadership.”

Indeed, in Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the community found not just a speaker, but a symbol of what’s possible when women lead with vision and purpose.

