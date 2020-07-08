RKC Genk striker, Paul Onuachu, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ahead of the club’s exhibition game, all the players were tested and they were all negative except Onuachu, according Belgium news outlet, HLN Sport.

Onuachu returned from Nigeria with a delay because airspace over Nigeria remained closed for a long time.

The club confirmed that the 26-year-old Nigeria international will have to be quarantined for a week.

Onuachu, who joined Genk from Danish Club FC Midjtyland last summer, was part of Nigeria’s team to the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.