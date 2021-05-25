Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu has been crowned as Belgian Jupiler league player of the year, following his remarkable season for KRC Genk.

Players, coaches and two directors of each club of the Pro League picked the Nigerian as their winner at the end of the season award.

Onuachu enjoyed a productive campaign as he netted 33 goals in 38 matches to finish on top of the scoring chart of the Belgian Jupiler league.

The 26-year-old scored in 25 different games, an average of a goal in every 89 minutes. He once in 18 games, got six brace and also a single hat trick.

Meanwhile, the lanky forward could be on move when the transfer window open in July.

Reports claimed that Arsenal, Lazio, Lyon and Lille interested in his services ahead of next campaign.