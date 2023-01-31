Onuachu confirms Southampton move

Paul Onuachu has revealed that he is due to arrive in Southampton in two days’ time to join the club as their new striker.

The 6ft 7ins forward is expected to move to Saints on a three-and-a-half-year contract where he will be tasked with helping the club survive relegation from the Premier League.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed on Tuesday that Genk had accepted a transfer fee of around €18 million (£15.8 million) plus bonuses of €3 million for Onuachu.

Now the 28-year-old has confirmed the deal himself, speaking to Eleven Sports about the move and his thoughts on saving Saints from relegation to the Championship this season.

“It’s the best league in the world and I want to try something new and face a bit of competition,” he said.

“A lot of transfer rumours have passed from teams in the UK and I think this is the best chance for me to grab the opportunity.

“Of course they bought me for a reason and I’m going to try and give my best and show they bought me for a reason. It’s a whole team game not just one person so we and the whole team are going to fight to stay in the Premier League.

“I fly to London, it won’t be ready now but in two days I’ll fly to Southampton.”