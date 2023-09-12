Onuachu completes loan switch to Turkish Super Lig

Southampton forward Paul Onuachu has officially completed a season-long loan switch to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old Nigerian departs from the south coast on loan less than a year since his £18 million arrival in January.

Signed by Nathan Jones just before the Welshman was sacked, the Nigerian international is yet to score a single goal for Southampton.

He only managed to play 404 minutes across 11 games in the Premier League and has seen his game time limited further since the arrival of Russell Martin.

Onuachu’s only appearance this season came as a substitute in Southampton’s EFL Cup defeat against League Two side Gillingham.

The six-foot-six striker also failed to feature in the squad for any of Saints’ first five Championships fixtures.

Onuachu was greeted by a mass of Trabzonspor supporters upon his arrival at Trabzon airport.