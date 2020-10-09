Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, has been honoured with an award for his outstanding service in governance by The SUN newspaper.

Abdulganiyu Aminu, the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Aminu said that Onu, while receiving the award, assured that he would continue to strive hard to ensure that the mandate of the ministry of driving science and technological development in Nigeria was achieved.

He emphasised that only through science and technology can the economic diversification of the country be realised in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

“Nigeria has some of the most intelligent people in the world, who have proven themselves in various fields and endeavours,” Onu said.

He also said science, technology and innovation will unlock the enormous potential which would propel Nigeria to greatness and make it a pride of place in the comity of nations.

According to Onu, the missing link to Nigeria’s attainment of greatness was insufficient attention to science, technology and innovation.

Science, technology and innovation, he added, were key to sustainable economic development and will also increase revenue and improve the value of the naira in the international currency market.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Sun newspaper, Onuoha Ukeh, said Onu won the award on merit for delivering the core mandate of developing science, technology and innovation in Nigeria.

Ukeh described the minister as a visionary leader and an advocate of the development of technological incubation centres and indigenous technology development among others.

He said the integrity he brought into public service and his distinguished personality made him worthy of the award.