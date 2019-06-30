Out of the 67 Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies that were assessed, the websites of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Office of the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Services were ranked lowest in the 2018 MDAs Websites’ Ranking.

The three intelligence agencies’ websites scored 0.05 per cent in the evaluation exercise to occupy the 62nd position, which is the lowest, alongside Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Commission and Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

In a document obtained by PRNigeria from the the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, the websites of NIA, ONSA and DSS scored zero in domain, appearance and aesthetics, content, relevance to MDAs mandate/government policy, structure, responsiveness, security, load time, usability/ease of navigation, availability/uptime, functionality, interactivity, and accessibility, which are some of the criteria used for the web evaluation.

However, the agencies got just one point in the aspect of capacity building, same with the other MDAs assessed.

The Federal Ministry of Information’s website with 3.07, which is the highest score, came first in the ranking.

SERVICOM came second with a score of 3.03, while the Federal Ministry of Justice emerged third having scored 3.02 as mark.

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, National Identity Management Commission, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investments and Federal Ministry of Environment occupied the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th positions respectively.