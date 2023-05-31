ONSA, NAFDAC collaborate on fight against harmful drugs

The National Counter Terrorism Centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA) and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have agreed to collaborate in the fight against fake drugs in Nigeria.

The commitment was disclosed during a courtesy visit by the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye to the National Coordinator of NCTC-ONSA, retired, Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa, Wednesday in Abuja.

Musa who said illicit drugs have been fueling insecurity in the country, acknowledged that the collaboration would help to tackle the menace.

He said it was important for relevant agencies to sustain the fight against illicit drugs to ensure a safe and resilient society.

“I believe that drug is one of those foods that are fueling insecurity.

“It is only through psychological approach that we can really, first of all entangle that network of groups that have formed themselves as forces against humanity and national security,” he said.

The NCTC-ONSA Coordinator also said that the centre has been working with NAFDAC on drug-related research and investigations.

In her remarks, the NAFDAC boss, Prof. Adeyeye, said that the collaboration between ONSA and NAFDAC over the years had been very positive.

Adeyeye called on all Nigerians to expose those who indulge in illicit drugs, which is destroying the future of young people.

She expressed confidence that the collaboration with NCTC-ONSA would lead to more positive outcomes for the benefit of Nigeria.