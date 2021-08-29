ONSA debunks report of conflict over tenure at the Amnesty Office

The Office of the National Security Adviser has refuted a report of a purported conflict between the National Security Adviser and the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The office described the report as false and concocted to cause confusion and mislead the public.

The statement from the ONSA read in part, “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to an online news report published implying that the National Security Adviser and the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are ‘on warpath over tenure extension’.

“The report is false and concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public. Therefore, stakeholders across the Niger Delta, the public and the media are advised to disregard and dismiss the report as a spurious work of journalism. The Amnesty beneficiaries are equally encouraged to continue to support the ongoing reform of the Programme.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme enjoys the full support and confidence of the National Security Adviser.”