Onne Customs Area 11 Command intercepts illicit drugs worth over N10b, rakes in N190b in 1st quarter



The Nigeria Customs Service Area Area11, Command Onne Port Harcourt, Rivers state says it has intercepted 20 containers laden with Illicit drugs worth over N10 billion, even as the Command stated that their first quarter 2025 revenue generation was up by 17.12% higher than that of 2024.

This disclosure was made Wednesday at a press briefing by the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede at Onne Port Harcourt the Rivers state capital.



The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede who hinted on some of the functions of the Nigeria Customs Service, to include contribution to the Nigeria’s economic development and security, significant source of revenue for the government through collection of import duties and levies, also stated that the service ensures compliance with Customs laws and government policies on international trade.

Comptroller Babandede who took time to decry the importation of prohibited items and illicit drugs into the country said such unwholesome act is criminal and an ill wind that blows no one good insisting that it could come with severe consequences for both the public and the society and perpetrators could risk imprisonment or option of fine or both. Noting that impact of Illicit drugs could lead to increase in crime, substance abuse, addiction and other health related issues in the communities, Hence according to him, it should be nipped in the bud.

“It is important to know that importing illicit drugs and other prohibited wares into the country can have serious consequences for both the public and society.”

“Worthy of note is the fact that perpetrating any act of illegal activity is criminal and remains punishable under the Nigeria Customs extant laws, with the legal consequence of being punishable with either a fine or imprisonment, or both, as the case may be,” he emphasized.

He therefore, gave a breakdown of the seized 20 containers from January to March 2025 as follows: 1 X 40ft Container TLLU6901759 STC 158,400 bottles of Codeine Syrup (100mls each) and 11,690 pieces of Chilly Cutter 1 X 40ft Container MRKU 2117319 STC 158,400 bottles of Barcadin with Codeine Syrup (100ml each) and 240 pieces of Local Sanitary Wares 2 X 40ft Containers MRKU4875853 & TCNU2623453 STC 271,000 bottles of Codeine Syrup (100ml each), 85,000 bottles of CSMIX with Codeine (100ml), 1,200 pieces of Cock and 94 cartons of sanitary wares and 21cartons of TBS rubber 4 X 20ft containers PCIU0094329, PCIU1014858, PCIU1367243, & PCIU00229679 STC 64,416 X (400mg each) tins of Soupy Tomato Paste, 16,104 X (200mg each) tins of Soupy Tomato Paste. 1 X 40ft Container MEDU7751984 STC 280 bales of used clothes and 2 cartons of toys. 6 X 20ft Containers MEDU6909397, TGBU3174254, CAIU6719204,

TTNU1932358, GLDU5050514 & MEDU2120820 STC 6,300 X (25litres each) Jerry cans of Delicieux Cooking Oil 2 X 20ft Containers GLDU3216822 & MEDU1266507 STC 2,100 Jerry cans of Super Gold Vegetable Cooking Oil (25ltrs each) 1 X 40ft TCKU7701615 STC 980,000 tablets of Tamol-X, 4,830,000 Capsules of Pregabalin (300mg each) and 288 cartons of WC, 1 X 40ft container MSMU5925355 STC 320 bales of used clothes. Others include 1 X 40ft container TCKU 6160305 STC 360 bales of used clothing, 2 bags of personal effects and 1 box of personal effects.



The Onne Customs Boss reiterated that those seizures were products of courage, bravery, high level of integrity, and the self-determined posture of the officers to be patriotic to their oath of allegiance; exhibited through objective and careful examination, meticulous documentary checks and professionalism.



He however, put the cumulative duty paid value (DPV) of the seized goods at Ten Billion, Two Hundred and Ninety-three Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-seven Thousand, Forty Naira (N10, 293,677,040.00)

On revenue generation for the first quarter (January – March) 2025, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede stated that the sum of One Hundred and Ninety Billion, Five Hundred and Sixty-nine Million, Two Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety-seven Naira, Fourty-two Kobo (N190, 569,212,397.42) was collected.



Continuing, he explained that during the first quarter of the year 2024, a total of One Hundred and Sixty-two Billion, Seven Hundred and Five Million, Three Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Five Hundred Sixty-one Naira, Forty-eight Kobo (N162, 705,313,561.48) was collected which according to him shows a remarkable improvement with a difference of Twenty Seven Billion, Eight Hundred and Sixty-four Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-eight Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-two Naira, Sixty-one Kobo (N27, 864,668,442.61), representing a 17.12% increase against the first quarter of 2024.



On Export, the Command exported 1,274, 695MTS comprising of mostly agricultural products and solid minerals.

“The total products exported stood at a value of Two Billion, Three Hundred and Fourty-five Million, Two Hundred and Sixty-eight Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-two Naira (2,345,268,122),” he added.



On trade facilitation, Babandede noted that the Nigeria Customs Service is making significant strides in trade facilitation through its modernization project.



The initiative he said has integrated various applications, platforms, and hardware into a comprehensive import and export management system which he insisted that the Command has leveraged the project with yielding remarkable results which included the efficient release of containers. He added, “We trained stakeholders on the B’odogwu Unified Information Management System in order to understand the modality of its operation for efficiency in the clearing procedure and better revenue collection.” For effective collaboration with other government agencies, for better results in service delivery, Babandede disclosed the handing over a 1x20ft container found to contain donkey skin meant for export to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service.



He however, expressed profound gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and members of the management team for providing the enabling environment to work successively even as he also appreciated the officers and men of the Command for their enabling support, teamwork and dedication towards achieving these great feats vowing that “the Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to its role in contributing to the country’s economic development and security.”

He then urged compliant stakeholders to sustain their partnership and cooperation with the service in achieving its goals even as he on behalf the officers and men of the Command sincerely commended the esteemed compliant stakeholders for being partners in progress.

