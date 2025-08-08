Only true love I’ve experienced is from my son – Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has opened up about her journey with love, revealing that even at 45, she is yet to experience true love.

The songstress explained that apart from the bond she shares with her son, Jamil Balogun, she hasn’t experienced true love from anyone.

In an interview with Zeze Millz, Tiwa confessed that when she looks back on all her past relationships, she realizes they were driven by infatuation rather than genuine emotional connection.

“I don’t think I’ve experienced true love apart from my son. Because every time I look back at all my relationships, I’m like, nah, that wasn’t love,” she said.

“I was just infatuated. At that time, I thought I was in love. I don’t think I experienced true love.

“I’ve never had that soulmate experience,” she admitted. “I’ve tried over and over again.”

Savage said she has now come to the conclusion that maybe love isn’t for her because she has tried over and over to find true love to no avail.

“Maybe love isn’t for me because I have tried over and over again so maybe love isn’t for me this lifetime,” she added.

It could be recalled that Tiwa Savage and her former manager Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz, got married in 2013 but divorced in 2018 after attempts to resolve their differences proved futile.

