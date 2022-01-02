Only one Bethel Baptist High School student with kidnappers – CAN

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, has confirmed that 120 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State have been freed so far.

The CAN Chairman made the revelation in a statement he issued in Kaduna on Saturday on the development.

Hayab recalled that in the early hours of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students.

He said the number of the released students included one who was freed on December 28, 2021 and another one who was freed on January 1, 2022.

“With the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits,” he said.