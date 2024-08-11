Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go

Around only a half of tickets for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris have been sold, two and a half weeks before the start of the event.

The Olympic Games will end on Sunday and then organisers will have a short window to reconfigure venues for the Games for people with disabilities.

Paris 2024 head of team Tony Estanguet told a news conference they were, however, satisfied with the sales figures.

He added that five times as many Paralympics seats are being snapped up now compared to the start of the Olympics.

Organisers say more than three million tickets have so far been sold for the Paralympics, which will be held from August 28 to September 8.

Estanguet said at the Olympics, 9.5 million of the approximately 10 million tickets were sold – more than ever before in the history of the Games.

There were also records in terms of the popularity of women’s team sports.

Over 66,000 spectators watched rugby sevens in the Stade de France and 27,000 fans took in basketball in Lille.

