Only driver, lady survived Niger State boat accident — Agency

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency says only the driver and a lady survived the boat mishap that occurred on Sunday at Zhigiri village, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, the Director-General of the agency, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Inga, who spoke in Minna, the Niger State capital, said the bodies of the seven victims of the mishap had also been recovered.

He said the mishap occurred while the boat was sailing to Dnaweto, a neighbouring village in the hinterland, for a naming ceremony.

Inga said that the passengers of the boat were nine and they took off from Zhijigiri village to Dnaweto village.

He said that the boat sailed on the water from the ongoing construction of the Zungeru hydro electric power dam.

He added: “The boat driver and a lady survived, while seven person lost their lives to the unfortunate incident.

“The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and buried.”