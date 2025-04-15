Online publishers express worry over rising crimes in Southern Nigeria

The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has raised a red flag over the rising wave of insecurity ravaging Nigeria’s southern region, warning that continued inaction or political dithering by state governors could worsen the already dire situation.

The Forum issued the warning on Tuesday, April 15, in a strongly-worded statement calling for urgent and decisive action to confront the “existential threat” posed by criminal elements operating under the guise of herdsmen or hunters.

In the statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Emmanuel Enebeli, and Secretary-General, Shedrack Onitsha, the Forum expressed deep concern over the increasing cases of kidnappings, killings, and the rape of women and girls, lamenting that citizens are now at the mercy of marauding invaders in their own homeland.

“The situation has reached a breaking point and the continued silence or passive responses from our state governors is no longer acceptable,” the statement read. “Governors must take their constitutional responsibility as Chief Security Officers seriously and act with urgency to tackle this existential threat.”

The Forum emphasized that the Nigerian Land Use Act gives governors control over all land within their states, urging them not to fold their arms while citizens are subjected to terror on their ancestral soil. According to the group, safety and security should take precedence over “political interest” or partisan calculations.

Referencing the recent bold stance by the Emir of Muri in Taraba State, His Royal Highness Abbas Njidda Tafida, who issued a 30-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate his domain over repeated acts of criminality, the DOPF urged Southern governors to take a cue and act with similar courage.

“In a viral video, the Emir asked a striking question: ‘If people in the North can ask them to leave, why are Southerners treating them with leniency?’ This is a question the Southern governors must reflect upon and act on decisively,” the group stated.

While supporting cooperation with traditional rulers and community leaders, DOPF warned that only those who have been security-vetted and proven loyal to the peace and progress of their communities should be engaged. The Forum cited intelligence reports suggesting that some traditional rulers had previously shielded or harboured criminal elements.

Drawing attention to the recent killing of 16 persons in Uromi, Edo State, the Forum described the incident as a tragic consequence of eroding public confidence in government protection. It also noted that in many parts of Delta State, farmers have abandoned their farmlands due to persistent threats and attacks, leading to deepening food insecurity and economic hardship.

“These tragic events are calls to action, not just mere rhetoric. Governors must rise to the challenge and defend the lives and livelihoods of the people who elected them,” the statement continued.

The Forum reminded governors of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to the Governor of Plateau State, urging state leaders to take full ownership of the security situation in their domains and deploy all lawful means to restore peace. DOPF said the directive must be replicated and implemented with seriousness across the Southern states.

“The primary purpose of government is the protection of lives and property. The time for rhetoric is over. Our people deserve peace, protection, and purposeful governance,” the statement concluded.

