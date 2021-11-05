Online comedienne Taaooma gets knocked for visiting Osinbajo

Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker, Apaokagi Maryam, popularly known as Taaooma, has revealed that she visited Vice President Yemi Osibanjo to urge for the lifting of Twitter ban and the issue of police brutality.

The comedian’s visit to the State House was criticised by many Nigerians who accused her associating with the government.

Meanwhile, in a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, the comedian explained the reason behind her visit to the nation’s Number 2 man.

She wrote: “Yesterday, I had the chance of meeting with the VP of the federation at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

“I urged for the ‘actual’ lifting of the Twitter ban and as well, stressed on the issue of police brutality which hasn’t gotten any bit of change even after all the promises.

“I made the presidency understand how important Twitter is for the majority of us (the youths).

“The SMEs and the very plenty others who make a living via that platform.

“The Twitter ban has made so many small scale business crash and disrupted many,

“I also made it known to the VP that Police brutality hasn’t stopped and we the youths seem to be the target of that institution. #Endsars was not just to end SARS alone, it was to end all forms of police brutality and irresponsibility.

“I hope the assurances I got yesterday will take effect immediately.

“However guys, we must know that we the youth make 70% of the population and we have the future in our hands.

“The next step now is to GET YOUR PVC!!! #ENDSARS #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY #LIFTTWITTERBAN ✊”

Taaooma’s explanation did not sit well with her followers who called her out for it.

@Omodaratitilope wrote: “Posting Video evidence could have makes us believe all the good points you stated.”

@Arewaboiy: “Did you remember to ask them face to face ‘who gave the order’ for #endsars #lekkimassacre and not coming on social media ranting as if you guys truly care.

“So unfortunate we don’t even know who we are anymore as a people, everybody fighting for their comfort zone. 😢 Nigerians I hail thee.”

@hiamthiana: “Sorry oo but this one no follow 😂😂😂 if they want to unban they would have since gbogbo eleyii na format.”

Few hours after the backlash, Taaooma took to Instagram to apologise to her fans.

She stated that her visit to Osibanjo’s office had no ulterior motives.

She tweeted: “Hey guys, I’m apologizing once again. I had clear intentions and nothing more.”

She also reacted to a tweet by one Twitter user, Rinu Oduala.

The comedian said she cancelled at first but had a rethink later to join the visit, which is centered towards publicity for an award.