Onitsha, Anambra Fire explosion: Police speak on casualty rate

Tochukwu Ikenga, the Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, says the police was yet to be furnished with the casualty rate at the fire explosion in the chemical market in Onitsha.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police stated this on Tuesday in a telephone with the News Agency of Nigeria in Onitsha.

According to Ikenga: “I don’t have the information on the level of casualty and the level of damage.

“But I can confirm to you that there was fire explosion at the chemical market and our operatives led by DCP Operations, John Ogbodaga, are on ground.

“The area has been cordoned off, the Fire Service was also on ground and the situation is under control.”

It was earlier reported that no fewer than four persons were reportedly confirmed dead and about 20 sustained various degrees of injuries.

On his part, the Chief, Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, said that himself and other relevant stakeholders were currently on scene of incident as at the time of filing this report and useful information would be given in due time.





