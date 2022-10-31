Oniru prince apologises for viral video with strippers, begs Sarakis

A socialite, Prince Shola Oniru, has admitted being the one and not Seni, the son of a former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, in a viral video with strippers.

The Prince of Lagos, who is based in the United Kingdom, tendered the apology in a statement issued on Sunday.

Oniru said in the statement: “I, Shola Oniru am aware of a viral video circulating on the social media in which I am being mistaken for the son of the former Governor of Kwara State (and past President of the 8th Nigeria National Assembly) Dr. Olubukola Abubakar Saraki, MBBS, CON.

“This Public Notice is to correct this viral and false representation that has caused massive embarrassment to my family and the Saraki Family. I sincerely apologise to the former Governor, his son, the Saraki Family at large and my Family for the embarrassment and damage this episode has caused. The video was taken while I was at a private event with my friends and was never meant to be circulated.

“I condemn the circulation of the video and will explore all legal avenue to ensure those that circulated the video are brought to book.

“Finally, I implore the public to kindly respect the privacy of all persons that are affected by malicious circulation of the video.”