The Oniru of Iruland, Lagos, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, on Thursday conferred chieftaincy titles on the wIfe of former Senate President, Toyin Saraki, and 11 others for their contributions to the development of the kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Saraki was conferred with the title of Erelu Bobajiro for her contributions to Iruland,.

Three foreign nationals were also honoured: Managing Director of VAVA Group, Ambassador Michael Tawadrous; Chairman of Choice International Group, Chief Diana Chen; and Managing Director of Mego Foods and Beverages Nigeria Limited, Magy Eskander Tawadrous.

Others were former Vice Chairman, Lagos State Sports Council, Alhaji Mutiu Are; Chief Adeyemi Adesina; Ogunbambi Lateef Abisogun; Taiwo Olatunji; Alhaja Muyibat Giwa; Prince Kabiru Fadare Oniru; and Olarenwaju Olatunji.

NAN reports that the conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles was part of activities commemorating the first coronation anniversary of Oba Lawal as Oniru.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Oniru said the programme was the beginning of the drive to ensure the collective development of Iruland.

The traditional ruler said that his kingdom would continue to recognise eminent dignitaries for their positive contributions to the growth of Iruland.

He said among his developmental agenda was to ensure that the Iru kingdom evolved into a sustainable city, with special breed of truly resilient people.

Oba Lawal noted that his blueprint aptly titled: “Let’s Grow Iru land Together,” was an idea conceived to change the narrative of the kingdom.

He noted that the honorary title was a call to service to grow Iruland into one of the most sustainable and desirable communities in Lagos.

“I have come up with the vision: ‘Lets Grow Iru land Together (Legit).’ I believe all my new chiefs will be collectively supporting us to re-develop, re-invigorate, re-generate and re-engineer Iruland.

“I know you are capable, you are able, you have the wherewithal. even your contacts alone should be able to do that.”

Tawadrous thanked the traditional ruler for the honour bestowed on him and promised to continue to contribute to the development of the community.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included: three former Kwara State Governors; Shaaba Lafiaji, AbdulFatai Ahmed and Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwanbo; former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kawu Baraje; and former Minister of Sport, Bolaji Abdulahi.

Others were: representative of the Emir of Ilorin, Prince Yusuf Sulu Gambari; former Governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba; former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke; and former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.